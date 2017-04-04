Richmond girls take fourth, boys place seventh at Odessa Invitational

Doss wins three sprints, Bennett sets school record at meet

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Sherri Doss would probably admit her ending of the girls 100-meter dash last Friday afternoon at the Odessa Invitational was better than her beginning.

Coming off the starting blocks, the Richmond senior sprinter said she “didn’t get the push that I needed.” However, Doss felt that she “made up for it” near the end of her race. Her recovery helped her win in 13.27 seconds.

Doss’ performance impressed Richmond boys and girls track and field coach Mike Long. And it was in keeping with the program’s expectations for her, Long suggested.

“She looked strong in the 100,” he said. “This is the fourth year that she’s (run) track, so we’re planning on her doing (really) good things this year.”

