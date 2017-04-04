- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
- Mushroom Festival
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Sherri Doss would probably admit her ending of the girls 100-meter dash last Friday afternoon at the Odessa Invitational was better than her beginning.
Coming off the starting blocks, the Richmond senior sprinter said she “didn’t get the push that I needed.” However, Doss felt that she “made up for it” near the end of her race. Her recovery helped her win in 13.27 seconds.
Doss’ performance impressed Richmond boys and girls track and field coach Mike Long. And it was in keeping with the program’s expectations for her, Long suggested.
“She looked strong in the 100,” he said. “This is the fourth year that she’s (run) track, so we’re planning on her doing (really) good things this year.”
The complete story is in the Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login