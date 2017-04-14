Richmond councilors assume seats

New member Justin Meier joins Richmond council

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

One new councilor and three re-elected incumbents took their oaths of office Tuesday to serve on the Richmond City Council for the next two years.

New member Justin Meier will serve Ward I, replacing Mike Persell, who served for a term and opted against seeking re-election.

Meier joined Deanna Guy of Ward 2, Sam Coleman of Ward 3 and Rob Kinnard of Ward 4 in taking their oaths, administered by interim City Administrator Tonya Willim. That action came after the previous council accepted the official results of the April 4 election, adjourned its meeting and re-adjourned to seat the new council.

Councilors then re-elected their colleague Tom Williams of Ward 1 to serve as mayor pro-tem to assume mayoral duties as needed in the absence of Mayor Mike Wright. Williams has served in the post for seven years.

Wright also appointed standing committees for the year. Williams will chair the finance committee, with members Guy and Kinnard; Dave Powell of Ward 2 will chair the public works committee, with members Ron Peterson of Ward 4 and Barb Hardwick of Ward 3; Guy will chair the ordinance committee, with members Williams and Hardwick; and Kinnard will chair the public safety committee, with members Coleman and Meier.

