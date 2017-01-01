RHS netters struggle at Excelsior Tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

A pair of fifth-place finishes was the best the Spartan tennis team could come up with at the Excelsior Springs tournament Wednesday. Coach Julie Baker said her team faced some very tough competition with larger schools such as Kearney and Platte County among the teams entered.

“We competed the best we could,” Baker said. “Kearney and Platte County each have 40 on their roster and are very good. We are working on being consistent enough to keep the ball in play, yet powerful enough to get them on the run instead of us. We continue to improve but that was tough competition.”

