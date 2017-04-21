RHS claims conference title again

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

For the fifth consecutive season, the Richmond Spartans chalked up the MRVC East tournament title – this time by an impressive 44 strokes.

Richmond golfers combined to shoot a 391 for the day at the Mule’s National Golf Club at Pertle Springs in Warrensburg, while Higginsville and Knob Noster placed a distant second with 435. Lexington put together a 453, followed by Carrollton with 543.

Richmond coach Murray Dennis said his team did a great job of keeping its focus.

“I’m very proud of how the guys played today,” he said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, April 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.