Retrievers retrieve: As bills for service arrive, paper recycling bins disappear from Richmond, area towns

By Sara Seidel/Richmond News Staff

The struggle to remind people that recycling waste can literally save the Earth suffered a setback this spring in Richmond.

The paper recycling bins previously in place at Ideal Industries and on school district property are gone, victims of corporate accounting, a fact that’s ironic because the bins originally served a fundraising role.

The bins’ new owner, WCA/Town & Country Disposal of Harrisonville, is responsible for the changes.

“This company determined it was not profitable to locate bins this far from the city,” said Richmond R-XVI School District Superintendent Mike Aytes, referring to the metropolitan area. “So they decided to pass the costs along to us.”

