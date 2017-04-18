Reshaped R-XVI board approves bids

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Richmond R-XVI School District has reconfigured its school board.

On April 11 at the district offices, recently elected board members Jason Morrill, Jonathon Renfro and Penny Vandiver took the oath of office to begin serving their terms. They replaced Stephanie Landwehr, Steve Rittmiller and Dale Vandiver, who received plaques of appreciation for their service.

“The Richmond R-XVI Board of Education lost a lot of experience when Dale Vandiver, Steve Rittmiller, and Stephanie Lanwehr decided not to re-file for election,” Superintendent Mike Aytes commented April 15 via email. “They were all good board members, whose only agenda was to see the district improve.”

“Fortunately, there were six very good individuals who filed for election to the board, and I have every reason to believe that the three who were elected, Dr. Jonathon Renfro, Penny Vandiver, and Dr. Jason Morrill will, with experience, become excellent board members,” Aytes added.

