Repayment of USDA loan hitting Henrietta hard

One year after implementation, Henrietta residents and Ray County feeling the squeeze of spike in monthly water, sewer bills

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

In 2016, the Henrietta Board of Aldermen approved increasing the town’s water and sewer rates.

In 2017, Henrietta residents are feeling the effects of those increases. And because the Ray County Jail is in Henrietta, the county government is feeling them, too.

Resident Teresa Duncan, who works part-time for the city and runs Lucky Strike Bait and Tackle with her husband Bob, estimated she and her husband’s residential monthly water and sewer bills have spiked from less than $100 to between $170 and $180.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Duncan said during an April 1 interview. “But there’s really nothing we can do about it.”

That is, there’s nothing the town can do about it, Duncan suggested.

