Pat’s Pantry: Refreshing Smoothies

Do you like to start your day with a fruit smoothie or do you like to end it with a refreshing drink? A smoothie is a good way to get the kids to eat fruit.

RASPBERRY-BERRY ICED TEA SMOOTHIES

1 cup frozen whole raspberries without syrup (about 4 ½ oz.)

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar-free low-calorie peach instant iced tea mix

1 container (6 oz.) Yoplait original fat-free white chocolate raspberry yogurt

1 bag (16 oz.) frozen sliced peaches without syrup, two slices reserved and thawed

Place the raspberries, milk, iced tea mix and yogurt in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend on high speed 10 to 20 seconds or until smooth. Add half of the peach slices; cover and blend on high speed until smooth. Add remaining peaches; cover and blend until smooth. Pour into four glasses. Garnish glasses with peach pieces. Serve immediately.

SUMMER BOUNTY SMOOTHIES

1 ripe banana, peeled, cut into chunks

1 ripe nectarine, peeled, pitted and quartered

4 to 5 large fresh strawberries cut in half

1 cup strawberry frozen yogurt

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend on high speed 20 to 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour into two glasses. Serve immediately.

CAPPUCCINO SMOOTHIES

2 tablespoons instant coffee granules or crystals

2 tablespoons hot water

1 pint (2 cups) vanilla or coffee flavored ice cream

1/4 cup instant chocolate milk mix

1 1/2 cups milk

Mix instant coffee and hot water in small bowl and stir until dissolved. Place the coffee mixture and remaining ingredients in blender or food processor. Cover and blend on medium speed about 20 seconds or until smooth. Pour into four glasses or mugs. Serve the smoothies immediately.

MELON-RASPBERRY SMOOTHIES

1 cup cubed cantaloupe or honeydew melon

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 container (6 oz.) Yoplait original fat-free strawberry mango yogurt

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon sugar

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend on high speed 20 to 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour into two glasses. Serve the smoothies immediately.

PEACH SMOOTHIES

2 cups milk

2 cups frozen unsweetened sliced peaches

1/4 cup orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons sugar

5 ice cubes

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Cover and process until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve immediately. Yield: four servings.

ORANGE CREAM SMOOTHIES

3 containers (6 oz. each) Yoplait original fat-free orange crème or harvest peach yogurt

1/4 cup frozen (thawed) orange juice concentrate

1 can (11 oz.) mandarin orange segments, chilled, drained

1 banana, sliced

Place all ingredients in a blender container. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into cups. Serve immediately.

FOOD FACTS:

Adding vinegar to the water used to cook hard-boiled eggs will keep them from running if a shell is cracked,

Storing cheese in a tightly covered container with a few sugar cubes will retard mold.