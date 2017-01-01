Pat’s Pantry – Hawaiian Crowd Pleaser

Let’s take a trip to the tropics with fruitful flavor from pineapple, peaches and a zesty lemon glaze from this aloha chicken.

ALOHA CHICKEN

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/3 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 can (15 ¼ oz.) peach halves, drained

1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained

hot cooked rice, optional

Brown chicken on both sides in two tablespoons butter in a large skillet. Transfer to a shallow microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on high for 4 to 5 minute or until juices run clear. Combine cornstarch and pineapple juice until smooth in a small bowl. Stir in the lemon juice, lemon peel, soy sauce and thyme. Saute onion in remaining butter in the same skillet until tender. Stir juice mixture and add to the skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Arrange peaches and pineapple over chicken and baste with sauce. Cover and microwave for one minute or until sauce is bubbly. Serve over rice with remaining sauce if desired. Yield: 4 servings.

CURRIED CONFETTI CORN

3 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped sweet red pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper

3 tablespoons butter

2 cans (11 oz. each) Mexicorn, drained

3/4 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup sour cream

Saute onion and peppers in butter in a small skillet. Add corn, curry powder, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat until vegetables are heated through. Stir in sour cream. Cook one minute longer or until heated through. Yield: 4 servings.

ORANGE BROCCOLI

2 pounds fresh broccoli florets

5 tablespoons butter, cubed

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Place 1 inch of water in a saucepan and add broccoli. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 to 8 minute or until crisp-tender. Drain and keep warm. Combine the butter, orange juice, orange peel and salt in the same pan. Heat until butter is melted and return the broccoli to the saucepan. Toss to coat. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with almonds. Yield: 6 servings.

BABY ORANGE BABAS

1 package (9 oz.) yellow cake mix

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons finely grated orange peel

Whipped topping and maraschino cherries

Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Fill greased muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the sugar, water, orange juice and orange peel in a saucepan. Cook and stir for five minutes over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Invert cupcakes onto a platter and immediately drizzle with hot orange syrup. Freeze for 10 minutes. Serve with whipped topping and cherries. Yield: 9 servings.

FOOD FACTS:

If zippers stick, just run some bar soap over the zipper and the zipper will work fine.

Spray garbage sacks with ammonia to prevent dogs from tearing the bags open before trash is picked up.