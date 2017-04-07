Orrick approves 12-cent tax increase for roads

Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

With five special road districts maintaining roads across portions of the county, voters decided one tax proposal and selected members to serve on district boards.

At press time Thursday, some of the winners, chosen by write-in ballots, had yet to be identified by the Ray County Clerk’s office.

In the Orrick district, voters approved a measure to increase the operating tax rate ceiling by 12 cents per $100 assessed valuation to fund operation and maintenance of Orrick Special Road District roads. The tally was 116 yes to 80 no.

