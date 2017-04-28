Norborne asks to merge with H-C

Declining enrollment spurs request to investigate consolidation;

Hardin-Central board to discuss letter in May

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The Norborne school board is hoping to consolidate its school district with Hardin-Central.

Because of declining enrollment – Norborne has lost about a quarter of its student population since 2006 – the school board has officially requested to open the discussion of merging school districts with Hardin-Central. Norborne administrators sent a letter dated April 10 to the Hardin-Central school board regarding Norborne’s request to “study the prospect of the consolidation of the two school districts.”

“We don’t know if there’s interest on their side or not, but we wanted to formally express interest in forming a committee to take some time to answer some questions and see if it was a feasible plan,” said Superintendent Troy Lentz of the Norborne R-VIII School District.

