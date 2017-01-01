No fuss sides

Tired of the same old potatoes and green beans for your sides to your main meat dinners? Let’s round out your suppers with this wide assortment of simply delicious side dishes. – Pat

SQUASH AU GRATIN

2 medium zucchini squash (about 6-inches long)

1 medium yellow summer squash (about 8-inches long)

4 green onions, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1 packet (1.25 oz.) white sauce mix

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (4-oz0

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

1/4 cup plain bread crumbs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut each squash in half lengthwise; then cut into 1/2-inch thick slices. Place squash slices, onions and bell pepper in 11×7-inch glass baking pan or 2-quart baking dish. Add 1 tablespoon water. Cover with microwavable plastic wrap, venting one corner. Microwave on high 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender and drain well. Meanwhile, cook white sauce mix and 1 1/2 cups milk as directed on package in a 2-quart saucepan. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese and pour over zucchini mixture in baking dish. Stir gently to coat. Mix melted butter and breadcrumbs in small bowl. Sprinkle over zucchini mixture. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.

WARM HONEY-MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

1 bag (1 lb. 4 oz.) refrigerated red potato wedges with skins

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1 cup sliced celery (2-stalks)

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green onions or red onions

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

Place the potatoes in a 2-quart microwavable casserole. Cover and cook on high 3 to 5 minutes or until desired doneness. Cool slightly – about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, mix honey and mustard in a small bowl until well blended. Add remaining ingredients to potatoes in casserole. Pour honey mixture over salad and mix gently to coat.

CHEESY BROCCOLI AND CARROT CASSEROLE

2 cups small fresh broccoli florets

1 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar-American cheese blend (6 oz.)

1/2 cups French fried onions

Heat oven to 350degrees. Mix broccoli, carrots and 1/2 cup water in ungreased 1-quart microwavable casserole. Cover with microwavable plastic wrap. Microwave on high 4 to 6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain. Stir in sour cream, milk and cheese until well mixed. Sprinkle with onion. Bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly and vegetables are tender.

ORANGE-PECAN-SQUASH BAKE

1 small butternut or buttercup or acorn squash (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut squash into four pieces and discard seeds and membranes. Place squash skin side down in baking dish. Cover with microwavable plastic wrap and microwave on high 5 to 10 minutes or until squash is slightly tender. Meanwhile, mix brown sugar, honey, butter and orange juice in 2-quart saucepan. Heat to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in pecans. Spoon brown sugar mixture evenly over squash. Bake 10 minutes or until squash is fork-tender.

FRESH FRUIT ORANGE FIZZ

2 cups cubed cantaloupe

2 cups cubed honeydew melon

1 cup halved fresh strawberries

1 large banana, halved lengthwise, sliced

1/2 cup frozen (thawed) orange juice concentrate

3/4 cup orange-flavored carbonated beverage, chilled

Gently mix all fruit and orange juice concentrate in a large bowl. Stir in carbonated beverage. Serve in small dessert bowls.

FOOD FACTS:

Rub shortening around the top of the pot to prevent boil overs.

When preparing your favorite casserole, double the batch and freeze one for a busy day.