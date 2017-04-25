Mineral Water Classic tests Richmond’s mental toughness

Spartan girls take fourth, boys finish fifth

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Richmond boys and girls track coach Mike Long considered Friday’s Mineral Water Classic at Excelsior Springs as a test of the Spartans’ mental toughness.

“It’s colder than what we’ve had in the past few meets,” Long said. “Good competition. And now, you find out what you’re made of.”

The Richmond girls had enough mental toughness to finish fourth out of 14 schools with 77.5 points. Senior sprinter Sherri Doss and junior Sydney Stigall led the Spartans by winning the 100-meter dash and shot put, respectively.

Of her performance in the 100, Doss commented: “It felt good. It felt better towards the end. I didn’t feel like I got off the (starting) blocks as I needed to. But I felt like I pushed through towards the end and got the job done.”

Doss also placed third in the 200, and Stigall placed fourth in the javelin and seventh in the discus.

