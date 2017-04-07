Mid-year adjustments made to city budget

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Four major projects planned for Richmond this year require budget amendments, which the Richmond City Council unanimously approved for the middle of the fiscal year.

The council amended the budget at its meeting Tuesday, March 28, after reviewing changes forwarded in a March 24 memo from Finance Director Rebecca Hoeflicker:

A $2,545 line item was added to pay closing costs for Christopher E. Powers’ tax-deductible donation of the old Polley Funeral Home property, which the city received in December 2016.

Line items totaling $25,060 were adjusted for some work on the city gym renovation, which included the use of internal city staff labor and materials for painting, lighting and other smaller projects. The gym renovation was budgeted at $175,000 for FY2017 to cover costs for the new floor and bleachers. Installation of the floor and bleachers, combined with asbestos abatement and costs associated with player benches, scorer’s table, drop ceiling and flooring in the concession area totaled $170,167, about $5,000 under budget.

“While the floor was under construction, the council agreed this would be the appropriate time to renovate the bathrooms and concessions area to keep from inconveniencing the public in the future,” Hoeflicker said. “In an effort to save money, the city used internal staff labor where we could so we wouldn’t have to contract it out to save money.”

