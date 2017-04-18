Masked gunman pleads not guilty

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Independence man who confessed to being the masked assailant who robbed Casey’s General Store in January has pleaded not guilty.

Exactly 28 days after James R. Gay III, 24, turned himself in and confessed to police that he was the masked assailant who robbed Casey’s in Richmond, he entered a not guilty plea April 11 to first-degree robbery, a Class A felony; felony armed criminal action; and first-degree assault, a Class B felony. Richmond Detective Scott Bagley said Gay confessed to the crime when police picked up Gay March 20, admitting he robbed the Casey’s clerk of about $200 in cash, a carton of Marlboro Black 100’s worth about $50 and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

