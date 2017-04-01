Mary J. Armstrong

Mary J. Armstrong, 63, of Lexington, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at New Haven Living Center, Odessa.

Mary was born July 16, 1953, in Excelsior Springs, to James M. and Helen J. (Wrisinger) Wanager Sr. She married Michael L. Armstrong Sr., of Odessa, Aug. 21, 1970; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two brothers, Jerry Wanager, of Hawaii, and Paul D. Wanager, of Lexington; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Shirley and Alfred Fields, of Goodman, and Judy Eaton, of Lexington; five grandchildren, James Miller, Charlottee Miller, Matthew Miller, Makala Miller and Daniel Miller; and 2 great-grandchildren, Zackery Klauk and Tracy D. Klauk.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one son, Michael L. Armstrong Jr.; one daughter, Tracy D. Armstrong; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Wanager Jr.

Mary was a homemaker. She attended Penn Valley College. She was a member of Solid Rock Assembly of God Church in Lexington. Mary lived in Wellington most of her life before moving to Lexington in 2010. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but she loved her Lord the most.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mary J. Armstrong Memorial fund.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 7, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Woodland Cemetery, Richmond. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.