Martin ‘Marty’ Begemann

Martin “Marty” Begemann, 84, of Higginsville, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at his home.

Visitation is 9 a.m., Thursday, April 27, at Salem United Church of Christ. Funeral services follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial is in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. Honor guard is provided by American Legion Post 223.