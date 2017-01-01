Lucky Strike bait store holds grand opening

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Almost nine months after opening for business, Lucky Strike Bait and Tackle finally held its grand opening.

Officially, the Henrietta bait shop opened July 24, 2016, according to Teresa Duncan, who runs the fishing supply store with her husband Bob. It held its grand opening last Saturday.

“It was so late in the year last year and not enough people knew that we were here,” Duncan said of the decision to delay the opening. “(We) wanted to get out more advertising … and let people know.”

As of a Saturday afternoon interview, Duncan estimated that about 50 people attended the event, which included a raffle drawing for a rod and reel, and a minnow bucket with a bubbler, won by Richmond resident Chris Ellis.

“But it’s cold,” Duncan said. “People think it’s going to rain on them. Nobody wants to fish on a real cold day.”

The grand opening turnout was in contrast to the customer traffic the shop experienced recently during a warm spell, Duncan suggested.

“We were slammed,” she recalled. “I mean, just constantly. We ran out of bait.”

