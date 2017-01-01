- News
By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer
A five-year term on the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will be filled by a long-time county resident.
Ronnie Russell earned 1,280 votes in balloting Tuesday, topping Brett Smoot’s 1,007 votes. Russell is a lifelong area farmer; Smoot is a financial planner new to the area.
Russell said he’ll do his best to represent the citizens’ interests as he serves on the board.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
