Socialize

Facebook

Long-time resident outpaces newcomer for hospital board seat

Richmond resident Ronnie Russell, left, visits with Valerie Miller, president of the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board, and Brett Smoot, the other hospital board candidate, Tuesday evening in the Ray County Courthouse. Russell was elected to the board, taking home 1,280 votes. (Photo by Sara Seidel/Richmond News)

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A five-year term on the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will be filled by a long-time county resident.

Ronnie Russell earned 1,280 votes in balloting Tuesday, topping Brett Smoot’s 1,007 votes. Russell is a lifelong area farmer; Smoot is a financial planner new to the area.

Russell said he’ll do his best to represent the citizens’ interests as he serves on the board.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login