Long-time resident outpaces newcomer for hospital board seat

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A five-year term on the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will be filled by a long-time county resident.

Ronnie Russell earned 1,280 votes in balloting Tuesday, topping Brett Smoot’s 1,007 votes. Russell is a lifelong area farmer; Smoot is a financial planner new to the area.

Russell said he’ll do his best to represent the citizens’ interests as he serves on the board.

