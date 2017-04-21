Late rally lifts RHS to first MRVC East win

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

So far, the 2017 baseball season has been a frustrating one for the Richmond Spartans. However, coach Brandon Quick believed his team was about to break through. One day after dropping an 8-2 road contest to Oak Grove, the Spartans returned home and chalked up their first MRVC East victory with an 8-6 decision over Knob Noster.

The Spartans erased an early 6-1 deficit against the visiting Panthers at Southview Tuesday as Richmond improved to 1-2 in league play and 2-7 overall, while dropping Knob Noster to 2-2 in the MRVC East and 9-4 overall.

Quick said he was glad to see something good happen to a young team that has been working hard to improve.

“It was just the thing we needed,” he said. “Knob Noster is a good ball team – one of the top two teams in the conference. They hit the ball well today. We went out and beat a good ball team today and came from behind to do it.”

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, April 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.