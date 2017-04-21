Socialize

Late rally lifts RHS to first MRVC East win

Richmond left fielder Calvin Swafford makes a diving catch of a line drive in the sixth inning of Monday’s Spartan win over visiting Knob Noster. Richmond scored five runs in the sixth inning to earn its second win of the season and first MRVC East victory. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News.)

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

So far, the 2017 baseball season has been a frustrating one for the Richmond Spartans. However, coach Brandon Quick believed his team was about to break through. One day after dropping an 8-2 road contest to Oak Grove, the Spartans returned home and chalked up their first MRVC East victory with an 8-6 decision over Knob Noster.

The Spartans erased an early 6-1 deficit against the visiting Panthers at Southview Tuesday as Richmond improved to 1-2 in league play and 2-7 overall, while dropping Knob Noster to 2-2 in the MRVC East and 9-4 overall.

Quick said he was glad to see something good happen to a young team that has been working hard to improve.

“It was just the thing we needed,” he said. “Knob Noster is a good ball team – one of the top two teams in the conference. They hit the ball well today. We went out and beat a good ball team today and came from behind to do it.”

