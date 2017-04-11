Lady Spartans fourth at Joe Shy Relays

Johnson re-writes her triple jump mark again

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans and Lady Spartans returned to competition Thursday after their meet at Higginsville on Tuesday was washed away. It was a good day for the Lady Spartans as they took fourth place in the 14-team field at the Joe Shy Relays hosted by Chillicothe High School. The Lady Hornets grabbed the top spot with 100 points, while Lawson finished as the runner-up with 79 points to edge Plattsburg by 3 points. Richmond ended the day with 73 points, with Clinton just 2 points behind.

Maryville captured the boys’ side with 134.5 points, with Chillicothe placing second with 104. Clinton grabbed the third spot with 83 points and Bishop LeBlond was a distant fourth with 59. Richmond was 11th after totaling 35.5 points.

Three Lady Spartans captured first-place finishes.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.