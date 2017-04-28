I have fallen, and I can’t get up

By Bill Virgin/Life Christian Center

Have you ever gone through a tough situation and cried for help, and no one responded? It can be very discouraging. How about when you cry out to God and it seems He is not hearing you? You might feel a sense of despair and all alone.

David recorded many of his emotional valleys in his Psalms to the Lord. In Psalm 39:12 he says, “Hear my prayer, O Lord, And give ear to my cry; Do not be silent at my tears.” I believe many people can relate to his cries for help. Like David, many others have come to a place where they are desperate for God to hear their cry for help. It reminds me of an incident I heard where I grew up.

An adventurous hiker was hiking up a rugged Idaho creek some years back. He was going down the path all by himself enjoying his journey when the rock he stepped on shifted and sent him tumbling down the steep rocky ravine.

The complete story is in the Friday, April 28, 2017 Richmond News.