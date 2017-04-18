Huskers cash in Richmond miscues to remain unbeaten in league

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan baseball team got another good outing from sophomore pitcher Clayton Coldwell Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as Higginsville grabbed a 4-1 win at Richmond. The first-place Huskers scratched out four singles, but all four runs were unearned as Higginsville improved to 3-0 in the MRVC East and 7-3 overall. It was Richmond’s second league setback in as many outings, while also dropping to 1-6 overall.

Two of the Huskers hits came in the opening inning, but Coldwell settled down to allow two more hits while striking out five and not allowing a walk.

“That’s two gems in a row by Clayton,” Richmond coach Brandon Quick said.

The complete story is in the Thursday, April 18, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.