Huskers cash in Richmond miscues to remain unbeaten in league

Richmond catcher Laine Todd gets the throw from the outfield too late to stop Higginsville’s Mason Gash from crossing home plate with the first run of the game. The Spartans dropped a 4-1 MRVC East contest to the visiting Huskers Thursday at Southview Park. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News.)

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan baseball team got another good outing from sophomore pitcher Clayton Coldwell Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as Higginsville grabbed a 4-1 win at Richmond. The first-place Huskers scratched out four singles, but all four runs were unearned as Higginsville improved to 3-0 in the MRVC East and 7-3 overall. It was Richmond’s second league setback in as many outings, while also dropping to 1-6 overall.

Two of the Huskers hits came in the opening inning, but Coldwell settled down to allow two more hits while striking out five and not allowing a walk.

“That’s two gems in a row by Clayton,” Richmond coach Brandon Quick said.

The complete story is in the Thursday, April 18, 2017 Richmond News.

