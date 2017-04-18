Good news, bad news for Spartan netmen

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan tennis team followed up a big win over the defending MRVC East champions with a disappointing loss to Carrollton the next day.

Richmond split the singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches in the road victory at Knob Noster.

“We really had a good day,” coach Julie Baker said. “Knob Noster matches up well with us and we had to play well to win.”

