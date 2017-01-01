GoFundMe: Online aid sought to help restore area man’s loss of hearing

Step-daughter reaches out to help volunteer get help

By Liz Johnson/Staff Writer

Bob Rimmer and his therapy/volunteer dog Roxy are familiar faces around Ray County, especially at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Readers may best remember Rimmer and Roxy from the May 6, 2016, Living 50-Plus article in which they were featured.

The two have volunteered at Shirkey for more than three years, though now Rimmer is in need of assistance for his own health problems.

He has lost the hearing in his right ear and most of the hearing in his left. Rimmer suffers from reoccurring chloesteatoma in both ears. Cholesteatoma is an abnormal skin growth in the middle ear behind the ear drum. A cholesteatoma often develops as a cyst or pouch that sheds layers of old skin that then builds up inside the middle ear. Over time, a cholesteatoma increases in size and destroys the surrounding delicate bones of the middle ear. This leads to hearing loss, but there is surgery that can help this condition.

