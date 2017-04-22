George C. Pirch Jr.

George C. Pirch Jr., beloved teacher and coach, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 16, 1933, in Henrietta, to the late George and Irma (Lilly) Pirch.

After graduating from Richmond High School in 1951, he went on to study at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where he played football for three years, was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and earned a BS in Education (1955), MEd (1965) and MA Geography (1973). He served five years in the United States Air Force (1955-1960) during which time he met and made several lifelong friends around the world and developed a love of travel.

Through his teaching and coaching, George touched the lives of many students both in his hometown of Richmond, where he taught and coached from 1960-1971, and in Oak Grove, where he taught from 1974-2001 and coached from 1974-2016. His students most often thanked him for teaching them about the “proper handshake” and school spirit. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, serving as a youth leader and as a Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years.

Last year, he and his wife Ruth Ann (Hertzog) Pirch celebrated 50 years of marriage. She survives him, as do daughters, Carla Purkey (Shannon) and Gretchen Qualls (Karl); four grandchildren, Hayden Qualls, Savannah Purkey, Olivia Purkey and Hadley Qualls; his brother James W. Pirch (Kay); sister Joline Murphy (Bill); two nieces, Jennifer Gauch (Scott) and Kelly Murphy; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove School District Education Foundation, the Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) or Oak Grove United Methodist Church.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, in Oak Grove High School gymnasium. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Oak Grove High School gymnasium to be followed immediately with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Please wear your school colors in honor of Coach’s ever-enduring school spirit.