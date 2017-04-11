Fulte wins three for ’Cats at Pirate Invitational

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

When Madi Fulte ran the 300-meter low hurdles last Thursday at the Pirate Invitational in Richmond, the Orrick senior might not have been running on pure adrenaline.

But she was running on what she called “pure stubbornness” – and that stubbornness helped her win her heat and the event in 50.1 seconds.

“Oh, my gosh, I was so determined this race,” Fulte said.

Orrick boys and girls track and field coach David Rash considered it a good race for Fulte.

