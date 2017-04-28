From 5 days down to 3

Western, presiding commissioners adjust open session; new voting day set for Wednesday

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Two of the Ray County commissioners have changed their weekly open work sessions with the public.

Beginning May 1, Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite and Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop plan to be in the commission office for open sessions from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays.

The commissioners’ regular hours of open session in their office on the second floor of the Ray County Courthouse have been 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale said he will maintain that schedule.

Additionally, Bishop and Wilhite have decided to meet every third Saturday of the month between 8 and 10 a.m. in the lobby of the courthouse. Wilhite said the public will be able to meet with him and Bishop by appointment only, adding that they are including the third Saturday sessions as a convenience to anyone who cannot visit on weekdays.

The complete story is in the Friday, April 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.