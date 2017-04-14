Five new marks set at ’17 Hoot Invitational

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond senior Nicole Johnson, who has broken her own school record in the triple jump twice this season, added another standard to her career at the Hoot Middleton Invitational Tuesday afternoon.

This time Johnson set a new meet record in the long jump which was just one of five new records established by the girls at the annual event held on the Robert Middleton Track at Spartan Stadium.

