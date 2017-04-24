Dr. Frederick Earl Powell III

Dr. Frederick Earl Powell III, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Evergreen Community of Johnson County, Olathe, Kan.

Fred was born April 30, 1930, in Newark, N.J., to Frederick Earl and Helen (Willis) Powell Jr. He married Donna Joyce MacArthur, of Ashland, Wisc., Dec. 10, 1949. She preceded him in death Sept. 27, 1998. He later married Shirley Chinn; she survives of Olathe, Kan.

Additional survivors include: four sons and four daughters-in-law, David and Connie Powell, of Richmond, Jeff and Peggy Powell, of Richmond, Daniel and Glenda Powell, of Excelsior Springs, and Todd and Kim Powell, of Richmond; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Linda Battagler, of Shawnee, Kan., Judy and Tom Mallory, of Madison, and Beth and Jimmy Rogers, of Covington, Ga.; one sister, Barbara Worsham, of Fort Charlotte, Fla.; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two step-daughters and two step-sons-in-law, Traci and Mark Anderson of Olathe, Kan., and Brenda and Rick Armfield, of Denison, Texas.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Fred was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Powell; one grandchild and five great-grandchildren.

Dr. Powell was the owner and CEO of seven Coast-to-Coast Hardware stores across Missouri and the president of Management Contractors Corporation from 1971-73. His education consists of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Theology, Master of Theology and Doctorate of Ministry. Dr. Powell has served in the ministry since 1970 and has baptized 1,500 persons in 10 years. He has led seminars across the United States and Romania teaching deacons and leadership. He has written and published several articles and books.

His service includes: Ministry: Bi-vocational pastor at the First Baptist Church in Camden, 1970-1974, Senior Pastor at Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, 1974-1984, Senior Associate Pastor at the First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., from 1984 to 1990, Senior Associate Pastor at the First Baptist Church in Moore, Okla., from 1990 to 1994, Interim Pastor at the First Baptist Church in Moore, Okla., from 1994 to 1995, special assistant to the president at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 1995 to 2001, adjunct professor at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 1998 to 2001, president of Communicator Ministries, Inc., from 1989 to present, Director of Development at Emmanuel Baptist Seminary in Oradea, Romania, from 1991 to 1998, Interim Associate Pastor at Concorde Baptist Church in Jefferson City, in 2003. Denominational with Southern Baptist Convention’s include: Committee on Nominations in 1983, Pastor’s Conference (secretary/treasurer) in 1984, Calendar Committee from 1985 to 1987, (chairman in 1987), Executive Board, Georgia Baptist 1989 to 1990, Committee on Order of Business (chairman) in 1994 to 1996, Associate Parliamentarian 1997-2001, assisted several SBC presidents in Policy & Procedure 1984-2001, Committee on Order of Business 1999-2002, Missouri Baptist Convention Committee on Order of Business (chairman) 2003.

Fred loved his Lord Jesus Christ supremely, each wife and family members dearly. He gave what he could of himself that the Southern Baptist Convention would continue to be a vital force for the truth of the Gospel throughout the world.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clay/Platte Baptist Association in memory of Dr. Frederick Earl Powell III.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, at Pisgah Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Thursday, April 27, at the church. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.