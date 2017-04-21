Dover, O’Dell part of school accreditation process

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County has local representation on the teams that are making the next steps to improve the state’s public education system.

At least two public school educators in Ray County have joined the development teams that are working to prepare recommendations that will pave the way for a new accreditation system of the state’s public school districts.

The Missouri School Improvement Program is the state’s official accreditation system. Currently operating on MSIP 5, the state is now working to develop MSIP 6 to be implemented in the next couple years. The development teams are tasked with giving recommendations to the Missouri Board of Education regarding MSIP 6.

Each of the development teams has a specific category on which to focus.

Superintendent Aerin O’Dell of the Orrick R-XI School District is a member of the development team covering System and Processes. Brock Dover, assistant superintendent of Richmond R-XVI School District, is on another development team called Climate and Culture.

