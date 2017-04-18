Die Brot Pann: 20 years of fresh-baked goodness

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

You can almost smell the tantalizing aroma of fresh baked goods a half mile before you reach Die Brot Pann Bakery. Once the door is opened to this rural delight of baked pies, breads, cookies and pastries, the savory bouquet of wholesome goodness is reminiscent of grandma’s kitchen.

Die Brot Pann is another one of Ray County’s best-kept secrets. It’s the only privately owned bakery in the area and one would think being located in a rural area north of Richmond is too far off the beaten path, but, you’d be wrong.

“We get a lot of traffic through here,” said Paul King, co-owner of the baker with his wife Delores. “We get people from Minnesota, the Dakotas and a lot of Branson traffic.”

It seems Highway 13 is the gateway from northern Midwestern states to the south, more specifically, to Branson.

“We’re in a good spot,” he added.

