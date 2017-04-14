Dangerous building an issue for Orrick business owner

Rundown 117-year-old building emits mildew smell into neighboring business

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Old, rundown buildings are a problem of small, rural towns in Missouri, and Orrick is no exception.

Orrick business owner Sally Vick approached Orrick city aldermen and new mayor Roger Thomas on Monday night during the board meeting to discuss a building she considers dangerous located at 103 West South Front St., next to her antique store.

The property, which is zoned as a retail store, is empty, boarded up and an eyesore, according to Vick and Sheryl Waters, who attended the meeting to discuss problems with the building.

Built in 1900, the property is owned by Michael and Marilyn Butler, of Orrick, according to loopnet.com.

Vick said she has concerns about the building for a variety of reasons, including a mold problem.

“Last summer, I had a horrible mildew and musty smell in there (Vick’s store) all summer long,” she said. “I kept my air conditioner running, and two fans running to keep the air circulating. It’s going to be the same or worse this summer because nothing’s been done to that building.”

Vick said she has called the health department to see if they would consider the building’s mold a health problem, but was told there was nothing the health department could do about it.

