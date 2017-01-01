Courthouse gets flowery face-lift
Ray County Courthouse staff pooled $245 to purchase and plant flowers on the courthouse grounds Wednesday. The staff also pulled weeds, pruned hedges and picked up trash. From left are Stacee Sherwood, Shirley O’Dell and Donna Dunwoodie. “I thought it would be fun to get together, plant flowers and have a barbecue,” said County Collector Julie Chowning, who organized it. “It brings us all together.” (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login