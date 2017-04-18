County ‘in the hole’ with general revenue losses

$75,000 drop in March general revenue results in tighter budget for Ray County

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A loss of about $75,000 in general revenue last month is making the county’s purse strings even tighter.

The way Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite sees it, the county is already “in the hole” by about $12,000 this month.

The commissioners said the county’s reserves have already dried up. Wilhite and Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop shared the news last week with the other county elected officials during their monthly meeting to review the budget. After a rough year of plummeting use tax – a $313,000 drop from last year – and unusual expenses such as repairing the roof of the Ray County Courthouse, county elected officials have agreed to meet monthly to review the budget in order to stay on track with expenses.

Wilhite said the county budget started in March with about $105,000 in general revenue but plummeted $75,000 last month to begin April with about $24,000.

