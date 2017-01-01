Councilor thanks those who voted, ran for office

Dear Editor,

My thanks to the citizens of Richmond Ward 2 for voting for me to continue as their councilperson for another two years. By the end of this term, I hope we can see the results of efforts that have been made and will continue to be made in order to see progress – for our current citizens of all ages and for the businesses and families that look to us for a place to call home. As I knocked on many doors, it was good to talk with you. I know every council member is also willing to hear from you about the ideas you may have for us to grow and improve. Let’s work together to MAKE IT RICHMOND!

Secondly, I would like to thank all the candidates who ran for city council seats; having a race in all four wards is a sign of interest in our community and a great illustration of the American way. Please continue to be involved, help us be better and perhaps volunteer for a board or committee. Many people may each have a piece of the puzzle and, together, we can form the picture that moves us forward. Thanks for putting forth such effort in your campaign on behalf of our town!

Richmond is a good place to be!

Gratefully,

Deanna J. Guy

Ward 2 councilor