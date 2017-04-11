Concordia dominates I-70 golf tourney

The Concordia Orioles had two of the top three golfers Wednesday to help them win the I-70 Conference tournament by 55 shots. The Orioles teamed up for a 397 at the Hidden Pines Golf Course in Warrensburg to win their second consecutive league tournament.

Crest Ridge was the runner-up with 452, followed by St. Paul Lutheran (492) and Orrick (516).

