Closure impacts local high school students

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

This year’s area seniors who are bound for college have all but packed their bags as their final high school semester ends, but for some, plans for fall abruptly changed when Wentworth Military Academy & College last week announced its closure.

“Now I have to pick someplace else,” said Hardin-Central senior Addie Paul. “I don’t even know where to start looking.”

Paul is among students from at least 27 area schools who are currently taking dual-credit classes or who were planning to enroll in classes at the junior college in the fall.

Many of those students and their school administrators are now scrambling to find alternatives, both for graduates and for next year’s high school juniors and seniors.

