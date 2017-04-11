Citywide sales delight area bargain hunters

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The town was all hustle and bustle to find that good deal. People had several dozen options to shop around, while participating homes had the opportunity to clean out their closets and garages. Richmond’s annual citywide garage sale drew families from across Ray County, and others came from out of county as well.

“We’ve already hit about 20 sales,” said Tina O’Connor, a Ray County resident who brought along four of her children for the shopping spree.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.