CITY OF HENRIETTA: Mayor pro tem given ‘liason’ duties

Complaints by female employees spur board’s decision

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

The roles of Henrietta’s mayor and mayor pro tem are changing.

Near the end of the Board of Aldermen’s April 22 meeting at Henrietta City Hall, the board voted 4-0 to allow citizens, elected officials and city employees to go to Mayor Pro Tem Maria Beck, rather than Mayor Jim Lovern, if there “any issues that come up,” as board member Louis Long put it.

“(The) mayor pro tem will take care of most issues, working with the city clerk,” Long explained while making the motion.

Long, however, said people could take their issues to the mayor, if they wanted.

“The mayor is still the mayor,” he stated. “(The) mayor still has his position. It may be a little low-key right now for a while.”

