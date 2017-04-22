Bill Jeffries Sr.

Bill Jeffries Sr., 73, of Richmond, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Bill was born May 25, 1943, in Bosworth, to Harry Allen and Rebecca Kathran (Roberts) Jeffries. He married Phyllis Ann Dorton, of Orrick, Nov. 28, 1961; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Bill Jeffries Jr., and Jennifer, of Liberty; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jennie and Randy Shade, of Camden, and Susan Martin, of Orrick; one brother, Kenneth Allen Jeffries, of Orrick; one sister, Marilyn Hall, of Independence; eight grandchildren, Carly Rae Flores, Joshua Jones, Austin Jones, Matt Shade, Mia Martin, Stone Jeffries, Jett Jeffries and Alina Jeffries; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Foote and Marty Lee Jeffries, who died in infancy.

Bill was a heavy equipment operator for Orrick Stone Company. He was a member of Orrick Baptist Church. He was a member of the Country Cruisers car club. Bill lived in Orrick most of his life. He had a heart as big as his biceps and a laugh that will never be forgotten.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Orrick Fire Department.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.