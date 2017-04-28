Better drainage for new Hamann Park nets $8,000 price tag

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

An adjustment to Hamann Park’s drainage infrastructure called for a change order totaling just over $8,000.

The new park on Crispin Street in Richmond will now have a drain inlet and pipe set in place instead of a flume. During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Richmond City Council approved the change order in the amount of $8,275 with Ochsner Hare & Hare.

Terry Dickey, parks superintendent, said the park board recently discovered that heavy rain would have washed over the trail, eventually tearing up the sidewalk. Rain that wouldn’t drain off could also cause safety hazards: the build-up of slippery algae over time, as well as ice in the wintertime.

“If we don’t do it now, we will do it in another year, and then we will dig up a sidewalk, we will dig up a parking lot, we will disturb grass and we will disturb the trail,” Dickey told the council before it voted 7-0 in favor of the change order.

