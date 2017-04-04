Asbestos removal required in former Polley building

Now owned by city, plans are to demolish funeral home; future use could be for farmers market

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Before official plans are made for the old Polley Funeral Home, the Richmond city staff got it tested for hazardous materials.

Those tests came back positive.

Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim gave the Richmond City Council a status update during the council’s March 28 meeting on the old funeral home, which the city acquired in December 2016 from Christopher E. Powers as a tax-deductible donation. Willim said she and Public Works Superintendent Dale Shipp met with Jim Linville of Linville Inspections, who checked for asbestos and lead in the old Polley Funeral Home property. Willim said Linville found a high volume of lead in one area of the property.

“There’s blocks that are on the outside of the funeral home that contain a high amount of lead that will have to be disposed of properly,” Willim told the council, adding that the city staff will work on getting price estimates on removing the lead.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.