Area business community, Ford execs welcome new Swafford’s facility
To mark the opening of its new facility, Swafford Ford celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left are: Mickey Calais and Kevin Klossner of Ford Motor Company, Virginia and Bob Swafford, Gary Swafford, Rob Swafford, Courtney Swafford, Claire Swafford, Calvin Swafford, Mary Gibbs, Natalie Lamar and Tonya Willim. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login