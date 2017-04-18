Alexander, Doss pace RHS efforts at McCush Relays

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Trevon Alexander and Sherri Doss each won two events Thursday for the Richmond track team at the Jack McCush Relays held at Boonville High School.

Both Alexander and Chillicothe’s Brett Shaffer ran personal-best times of 23.38 seconds to tie for first in the 200-meter dash. Alexander then added the 100-meter victory to his day when he crossed the line in 11.71, which was .17 seconds ahead of Boonville freshman Trammel Coleman. Josh Goodloe also chalked up a victory for the Spartans. The Richmond senior ran the 800 meters with his personal-best time of 2:03.19, which was more than 2 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Goodloe also placed second in the 400 with 52.51 – less than one second out of the top spot.

Doss added a pair of victories in her specialties – the 100- and 200-meter dash.

