After 137 years, Wentworth to close May 31

By Leah Wankum, Editor

After 137 years of educating cadets and civilians, Wentworth Military Academy & College in Lexington is closing its doors permanently.

Letters dated April 7 and signed by Regis McDonald, chairman of the academy’s board of trustees, were sent to alumni, faculty, staff, students and parents and indicated that the board voted to close the academy’s doors May 31, at the end of the semester.

“Aging facilities, rising costs, declining enrollment, and a lack of necessary financial support mandated the decision,” McDonald wrote.

The letter said the board will maintain an orderly closure of the school by paying debts and liquidating assets.

“It is very disheartening,” said Ray County 911 Director Kim Davis, whose daughter, Rachel Davis, earned her associate’s degree as a civilian from Wentworth.

