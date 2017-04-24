Adrianna Nicole Sturm

Adrianna Nicole Sturm, 23, of Richmond, died Monday, April 24, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Adrianna was born Feb. 7, 1994, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Timothy A. and Tammy Jo (Fitzpatrick) Sturm.

Survivors include: her parents, Tim and Tammy Jo Sturm, of Richmond; her biological mother, Tamatha Hennessey, of Grandview; three brothers, James Sturm, of Richmond, Jordan Sturm, of the home and Joseph Sturm of the home; paternal grandparents, Carol Sturm, of New Berlin, Ill., and Judy Tittle, of Bloomington, Ill.; maternal grandparents, Jim and Peggy Fitzpatrick, of Levasy, and paternal great-grandmother, Verna Wilson, of Bloomington, Ill.

Adrianna was a CNA. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Ministries Church in Richmond. She was an animal lover. She enjoyed reading and loved to draw. Adrianna lived most of her life in Richmond.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Christian Fellowship Ministries Church, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.