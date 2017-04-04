911 appointments follow state law

County prosecutor advises making new policy, procedure to formalize future board make-up

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County 911 Board of Directors – including the Ray County commissioners’ new appointments – is in compliance with state statute.

So declared Ray County Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, the commissioners’ official legal advisor, Thursday morning in the commissioners’ office, after a month and a half of county-wide outrage over the commissioners’ vote not to reappoint three of the 911 board’s founding members and to appoint three new members in their stead.

Johnston first read aloud Missouri Revised Statute 190.309.2 to those present before she announced that the commissioners followed the letter of the law when they made the new 911 board appointments in February.

