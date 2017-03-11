William ‘Bill’ Eugene Smith

William (Bill) Eugene Smith, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at the age of 92.

Bill was born Feb. 22, 1925, to Henry Augustus and Nina Maude (Richmond) Smith in Seymour. After high school, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and served during World War II. Bill later went on to college on the GI Bill and graduated from S.M.S.U. with a college degree in business and finance. After graduation, he went to work for Universal C.I.T. Credit Corporation in St. Joseph. In 1961, Bill was recruited to lead and develop the loan department as vice president of the Beatrice National Bank in Beatrice, Neb. In 1968, Bill relocated back to Missouri where he was hired by William F. Yates to become the next president of the Exchange Bank of Richmond, (later called the American Bank) for the next 30 years. In 1990, Bill retired from banking at the age of 65. For the next 27 years, Bill continued to manage Missouri Valley Farms until the fall of 2016.

Bill was an active member of his community, serving as president of the chamber of commerce; president of the Kiwanis Club and Lt. governor of Missouri-Arkansas District Kiwanis International; American Royal Ambassador; president of Richmond Industrial Development Corporation; financial chairman of the United Methodist Church and Kansas City Royals promoter. On Dec. 31,1990, the Richmond mayor declared it ‘Bill Smith Day’ in honor of his dedication to the community. The Missouri House of Representatives honored Bill for his leadership in banking and his contributions to the economic growth of Richmond.

Bill was an avid sports fan of football and baseball and enjoyed playing golf and tennis every chance he could. In 1976 when the Kansas City Royals declared it Richmond Day at the K, Bill was thrilled and honored to throw out the first pitch.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Vicki Smith, of Kansas City, Mo., Valissa Smith Marston (Rick) of Westwood Hills, Kan., and Velinda Ingram (Jeff), of Leawood, Kan.; and his five grandchildren,Claire (New York City) and Emma (Kansas City, Mo.) Marston, Jack, Andrew and Katherine Ingram. His only other living relative is his nephew, Duane Smith, of Fair Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Max, and in 2016, his wife Oleva (Hart) Smith. Bill was a loving husband and father and will be remembered for his sense of humor and devotion to his family.

Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, March 10, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., in the Wesley Chapel at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan., 13720 Roe Ave. 66224.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kansas City Hospice House, the Kansas City Chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the Church of the Resurrection. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.