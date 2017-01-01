Wanted: City administrator to be a good match for Richmond

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The city administrator position remains open at Richmond City Hall.

Mayor Mike Wright has put together a search committee to find the right candidate to fill the city administrator position. Retired city administrator Ron Brohammer’s last day was Friday, March 3.

City Clerk Tonya Willim, who is currently filling the role of interim city administrator, said the city is still advertising for the permanent position. The city began advertising Dec. 26, 2016, to fill the spot.

“We have some that might pique the committee’s interest,” Willim said, adding that those on the search committee include the mayor and herself, councilors Deanna Guy and Dave Powell, and Sandra Williams, the city’s human resources director.

Wright said the search committee is still looking for the right candidate, although some applications are being considered. In the meantime, Wright said Willim is overseeing operations for Richmond while she holds the interim position, and it’s only been her first week.

“The good thing about this is we don’t have to be in a hurry,” Wright said. “Tonya is more than capable of being the interim administrator. We’ve got a professional staff that knows their jobs, that do their jobs, so there’s no rush. The important thing is finding the right one.”

Willim said her first week as interim city administrator was “awesome.”

